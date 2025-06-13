Italy Pledges €14 Million To Moldova For Social Protection And Energy Resilience

Italy is providing new financial support worth 14 million euros to Moldova through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to strengthen social protection and energy resilience. An agreement to this effect was signed today, Azernews reports, citing the Moldpress.

