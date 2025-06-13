Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Baku Set To Host 65Th Plenary Session Of BSEC Parliamentary Assembly


2025-06-13 03:08:13
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ The Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) Parliament Assembly (PA) will hold its 65th plenary session in Baku from June 17 through 19, the Press and Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijani Parliament told Trend .

The event is expected to host numerous guests, including the participation of several parliamentary speakers from different countries.

Sahiba Gafarova, Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament and the BSEC PA, will deliver the opening speech at the plenary session.

The event will include meetings of the Bureau, Standing Committee, Economic, Legal and Social Affairs Committees, as well as discussions on various organizational issues.

The plenary session will focus on the topic of“Strengthening cooperation in the BSEC region and increasing mobility through the development of smart and sustainable transport infrastructure,” with relevant decisions to be adopted.

During the event, the chairmanship of the BSEC PA will be handed over from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria.

