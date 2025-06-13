Iranian Authorities Launch Emergency Talks Amid Israeli Airstrike Fallout
The meeting focused on analyzing the current situation in the country. Government officials reviewed contingency plans and confirmed that all executive bodies are prepared to meet the population's essential needs, including fuel, medicine, and other critical goods. The statement said that necessary planning has been conducted to ensure the uninterrupted supply of essential services to the public.
In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched air strikes on Iranian territory. The strikes resulted in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, including Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists, and several senior officials.
Iran has formally requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council regarding the incident. At the same time, Iranian authorities have announced that a retaliatory strike against Israel will be carried out.
