Snam Details Green Financing Use In New EU-Aligned Factsheet
The document highlights the role of green financing in supporting projects aimed at transforming Snam's network into a green infrastructure. The Factsheet has undergone independent verification by ISS, which confirmed its compliance with Regulation 2023/2631/EU on European Green Bonds.
The publication reaffirms the importance of sustainable finance in Snam's overall financial strategy. As part of its updated Sustainable Finance Framework, the company targets increasing the share of sustainable finance to 90% by 2029 through a mix of Sustainability-linked and Green debt instruments.
Funds raised through these instruments will be allocated to projects aligned with the EU Taxonomy and reported with full transparency to the market and stakeholders. These investments are intended to support measurable climate outcomes and contribute to Snam's goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.
