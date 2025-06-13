Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Snam Details Green Financing Use In New EU-Aligned Factsheet

Snam Details Green Financing Use In New EU-Aligned Factsheet


2025-06-13 03:08:09
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Snam has released its European Green Bond Factsheet, providing a transparent overview of the use of proceeds from its green bond issuances in full alignment with the European Green Bond Standard (EU GBS), Trend reports.

The document highlights the role of green financing in supporting projects aimed at transforming Snam's network into a green infrastructure. The Factsheet has undergone independent verification by ISS, which confirmed its compliance with Regulation 2023/2631/EU on European Green Bonds.

The publication reaffirms the importance of sustainable finance in Snam's overall financial strategy. As part of its updated Sustainable Finance Framework, the company targets increasing the share of sustainable finance to 90% by 2029 through a mix of Sustainability-linked and Green debt instruments.

Funds raised through these instruments will be allocated to projects aligned with the EU Taxonomy and reported with full transparency to the market and stakeholders. These investments are intended to support measurable climate outcomes and contribute to Snam's goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

MENAFN13062025000187011040ID1109671898

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search