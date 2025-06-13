Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King Receives Call From Italy PM, Warns Of Dangerous Regional Escalation


Amman, June 13 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II received a phone call from Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday, where they discussed recent dangerous developments in the region.
His Majesty warned that the escalations threaten the region's security and stability, and called for maximum international efforts to de-escalate the situation.
The King stressed that the Israeli attack on Iran will have negative ramifications in terms of increasing tensions and hindering efforts to reach comprehensive calm in the Middle East, reiterating that Jordan will not allow its territory to become a battleground for any conflict.

