Everything Users Need To Know About Drywall Anchors: The Ultimate Guide

What Types Of Drywall Anchors? How Do You Choose?

When you see all kinds of drywall anchors in the hardware store when you buy them, are you a little confused? We will help you sort out the most common types so that you can understand them at a glance and easily choose the right ones:

1 Expansion Anchors

What are they: the most common type of anchor, usually a small plastic tube (conical or straight), with threads or barbs at the front and a larger“head” at the back that sticks to the wall.

How to use: First use an impact drill to drill a hole of the right size in the wall, knock or screw the anchor in, and then screw the screw into the hole in the center of the anchor. When the screw is screwed in, the tail of the anchor will expand in the wall, which can tightly grasp the wall to increase the load-bearing capacity.

Application scenarios: You can hang lighter items, such as small picture frames, photos, small mirrors, lightweight decorations, towel racks, etc. The load-bearing capacity is generally around 10-25 pounds (4.5-11.3 kg)

2 Anchors

What are they: Usually made of hard plastic (nylon) or metal, with sharp threads that look like thicker screws. Also called Threaded Drywall Anchors

How to use: No pre-drilling required! Just screw it into the drywall with a screwdriver or electric drill. When screwing it in, its structure will chew into the drywall by itself. Pay attention to the strength, can strip if over-tightened.

Application scenarios: Light to medium weight, similar to plastic expansion tubes. But it saves the drilling step, which is very convenient, and the load-bearing capacity is about 10-30 pounds (4.5-13.6 kg).

3 Bolts

What are they: Also called“butterfly anchors” or“wing toggles”, it consists of a long bolt and a foldable metal“wing” (or spring clip). Designed to hold substantial weight by leveraging the backside of the drywall panel

How to use it: You need to drill a relatively large hole in the wall. First, fold the“wing” and pass it through the hole. When the“wing” is completely through the drywall, it will automatically pop open or you need to pull the bolt to make it stuck. Then tighten the bolt so that the“wing” fits tightly against the back of the drywall and the bolt head presses against the wall.

Application scenarios: Medium to heavy items! For example, slightly larger mirrors, medium-sized shelves, small TV stands, lamps, etc. Much stronger load-bearing capacity, usually up to 50-100 pounds (23-45 kilograms)

4 Anchors

What are they: also called self-tapping anchors, usually made of metal such as zinc alloy, with wide, spiral sharp threads.

How to use: Usually no pre-drilling is required (unless the drywall is very hard or the anchor is very large), just screw it into the drywall with a screwdriver or electric drill until its base is close to the wall.

Application scenarios: Medium to heavy items. The load-bearing capacity is between plastic expansion tubes and butterfly anchors, usually around 25-75 pounds (11-34 kilograms), which is very practical.

5 Plastic Anchor

Screw-In Anchors – metal screw-in:

What they are: self-expanding plastic anchors, or plastic ribbed anchors are among the most common and economical drywall anchors. They're designed for lightweight to medium-duty applications and rely on ribbed wings that expand against the drywall when a screw is inserted.

How to use: Drill a Pilot Hole, Match the drill bit size to the anchor's diameter (usually 1/4′′ or 5/16′′). Insert the anchor flush with the wall surface (use a hammer if needed). As you drive the screw, the anchor's ribs expand radially, gripping the drywall.

Application scenarios: 15-30 pounds (7-14kg) in standard 1/2′′ drywall.







The Golden Rule For Selecting Anchor Bolts

1 the weight:

First, check how heavy the item you want to hang is (usually on the box or in the instructions). Make sure to choose an anchor with a load-bearing capacity greater than the item!

2 the type:

For small picture frames and light decorations, you can choose plastic expansion tubes or self-tapping anchors.

For slightly heavier mirrors, small shelves, towel racks choose self-drilling anchors or spiral anchors.

For large mirrors, TV stands, heavier shelves, wall cabinets choose butterfly anchors or large spiral anchors.

3 the screws:

The anchor packaging will indicate the appropriate screw thickness and length. Make sure the screws you use to hang the item match the anchors. Usually the screws should be long enough to pass through the item, the anchor, and penetrate far enough into the drywall.