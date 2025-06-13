Great Jones Spa Introduces A Diverse Range Of Facial And Body Treatments In New York, NY

MENAFN - GetNews)



Great Jones Spa in New York, NY, offers specialized facials like LED Light Therapy, Deep Cleansing, Gua Sha Contouring, and Stem Cell treatments, along with full-body scrubs such as the Italian Blood Orange Sea Salt Scrub and Pure Fiji Coconut Sugar Glow. The spa is dedicated to delivering relaxing, results-driven treatments in a peaceful, welcoming environment.

New York, NY - Great Jones Spa, a well-established wellness destination in New York City, now offers an expansive collection of facial and body treatments designed to address a variety of skin care and relaxation needs. Whether you're searching for a quality facial and massage near me or simply looking to unwind, Great Jones Spa provides a serene retreat in the city. Known for its dedication to creating a peaceful and revitalizing environment, Great Jones Spa is often a top choice for those exploring options for facial and massage near me in New York. The spa continues to elevate the experience through highly specialized services that focus on skin health, body care, and holistic well-being.

For more information, visit .

Advanced Facial Treatments for All Skin Needs

Facial treatments at Great Jones Spa incorporate advanced skincare techniques, premium products, and innovative technologies, making it a go-to destination for those looking for the best facials near me in New York. The available facial treatments include:



LED Light Therapy Facial – Supports skin rejuvenation using targeted light wavelengths.

Deep Cleansing Facial – Provides thorough pore cleansing and skin purification.

Deluxe Facial – Combines deep hydration with skin restoration.

Dr. Gross Intense Line Defense Facial – Addresses fine lines and promotes smoother skin texture.

Environ Cool Peel Technology – Offers gentle exfoliation for skin surface renewal.

Gentleman's Facial – Focuses on skincare needs specific to men.

Gua Sha Contouring Stone Facial – Enhances facial contouring and circulation through traditional techniques.

Jurlique Hydrating Rose Facial – Uses botanical rose extracts to deeply hydrate the skin.

Jurlique Vitamin C Facial – Revitalizes skin with antioxidant-rich vitamin C.

NuFACE T.L.C Facial (Tone-Lift-Contour) – Non-invasive facial toning and contouring.

Signature Facial – A balanced, all-purpose facial suitable for most skin types. Stem Cell Facial – Promotes firmness and rejuvenation using advanced skincare applications.



Body Treatments That Revitalize and Renew

Great Jones Spa also offers body treatments that focus on full-body exfoliation and skin nourishment. These treatments include:



Italian Blood Orange Sea Salt Scrub – An invigorating scrub that smooths and refreshes the skin.

Pure Fiji Coconut Sugar Glow – Gently exfoliates and hydrates using natural sugar and coconut extracts. Rosemary Citron Sea Salt Scrub – Combines rosemary and citron for an aromatic, revitalizing exfoliation.



These body treatments complement the spa's facial offerings, delivering a complete wellness experience for visitors in New York City.

A Focus on Wellness and Rejuvenation

Great Jones Spa's approach is centered around combining traditional and modern therapies to support overall wellness. All treatments are delivered in a calming and carefully designed spa environment that allows visitors to disconnect from the busy urban atmosphere. For additional information about these facial and body treatments, visit Great Jones Spa at .

About Great Jones Spa

Great Jones Spa, located in New York, NY, is a wellness destination offering a diverse range of spa services, including advanced facial treatments, therapeutic massages, body scrubs, hydrotherapy, and a renowned bathhouse. Among the top spas in New York, Great Jones Spa is known for its dedication to delivering high-quality, results-focused experiences that promote relaxation and holistic health. The team at Great Jones Spa carefully selects treatments that integrate modern skincare science with natural ingredients to support each visitor's wellness journey.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Owner/ Spokesperson: Karen Terranova

Great Jones Spa

Address: 29 Great Jones St, New York, NY 10012

Phone: (212) 505-3185

Email: ...