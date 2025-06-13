Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
FM, Iraqi Counterpart Condemn Israeli Strike On Iran, Call For De-Escalation And Diplomatic Efforts

FM, Iraqi Counterpart Condemn Israeli Strike On Iran, Call For De-Escalation And Diplomatic Efforts


2025-06-13 02:02:43
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 13 (Petra) - Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi on Friday held a phone call with Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, to discuss the regional and international ramifications of the Israeli aggression against Iran.
The two ministers strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a violation of international law, a breach of the sovereignty of a United Nations member state, and a dangerous escalation.
Safadi and Hussein stressed the urgent need for an effective regional and international effort to de-escalate tensions and prevent the region from sliding into a broader conflict.
They also underscored the importance of addressing the root causes of conflict and instability in the region, and reaffirmed the need to continue U.S.-Iran negotiations aimed at reaching an agreement on the nuclear file.

MENAFN13062025000117011021ID1109671404

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search