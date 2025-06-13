FM, Iraqi Counterpart Condemn Israeli Strike On Iran, Call For De-Escalation And Diplomatic Efforts

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 13 (Petra) - Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi on Friday held a phone call with Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, to discuss the regional and international ramifications of the Israeli aggression against Iran.The two ministers strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a violation of international law, a breach of the sovereignty of a United Nations member state, and a dangerous escalation.Safadi and Hussein stressed the urgent need for an effective regional and international effort to de-escalate tensions and prevent the region from sliding into a broader conflict.They also underscored the importance of addressing the root causes of conflict and instability in the region, and reaffirmed the need to continue U.S.-Iran negotiations aimed at reaching an agreement on the nuclear file.