Bird Healthcare And Supplements Report 2025: For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

Bird Healthcare And Supplements Global Market Report 2025

- The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Does The Data On The Bird Healthcare And Supplements Market Size Indicate?

Recent years have seen a significant and robust growth in the bird healthcare and supplements market size. It is projected to grow from $2.36 billion in 2024 to $2.53 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.2%. The substantial growth in the historic period is primarily attributed to the rise in pet bird ownership, humanization of pets, an upswing in awareness of avian health problems, and educational campaigns launched by veterinary professionals and organizations. Interestingly, regulatory developments have also contributed to this surge.

What Is The Anticipated Growth Of The Bird Healthcare And Supplements Market?

Looking ahead, the bird healthcare and supplements market size is slated for robust growth in the coming years, expanding to an impressive $3.30 billion in 2029 at a healthy compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.9%. Factors that are expected to influence this uptick include the growth of online retail platforms, an increase in the demand for natural ingredients, rising disposable income levels, a heightened focus on preventive healthcare, and an increased awareness of avian diseases. The market will also witness major trends in the forecast period such as integration of blockchain technology, development of smart feeders integrated with IoT technology, utilization of AI-driven analytics, integration of biotechnology in formulating supplements, and the creation of specialized avian probiotics.

What Is Driving The Growth In The Bird Healthcare And Supplements Market?

A key driver of the bird healthcare and supplements market going forward is the rising ownership of pet birds. More and more individuals are choosing to become pet bird owners as they seek emotional fulfillment and companionship in these intelligent and affectionate creatures, especially in smaller living areas. Bird healthcare and supplements form an integral part of bird ownership as they help maintain the bird's health, prevent diseases, and improve its overall well-being, ensuring a longer and happier life for the pet. In May 2022, Mérieux NutriSciences, a France-based food safety company, published a report revealing that nearly 4 million birds were kept as pets by 1.5 million households in 2022. This marked an increase of almost 23% compared to the previous year, thereby highlighting how the surge in pet bird ownership is driving the bird healthcare and supplements market.

Who Are The Keen Competitors In The Bird Healthcare And Supplements Market?

Major companies operating in the bird healthcare and supplements market include powerhouses like the Hagen Group, Versele-Laga NV, Beaphar Limited, Kaytee Products Inc., Vetafarm Pty Ltd, The Higgins Group Corp., Avitech Nutrition Private Limited, HomeoPet LLC, Kaylor of Colorado Inc., Lafeber Company, Millpledge Limited, Nekton GmbH, Pretty Bird International Inc., Psittacus Catalonia S.L., Roudybush Inc., Sunseed Company Inc., The Birdcare Company Ltd., Totally Organic Pellets Inc., Vetark Products Limited, and Birdtrac.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Bird Healthcare And Supplements Market?

Innovation is the name of the game, with companies focusing on developing revolutionary formulations such as bird feed supplements to enhance the overall health, immunity, and productivity of birds. These refer to additional ingredients added to a bird's regular diet to supplement essential nutrients, vitamins, minerals, or other beneficial compounds that may not be present in sufficient quantities in standard feed. As an apt example, in March 2025, Refit Animal Care, an India-based manufacturer of veterinary products, launched FEATHER GLOW, a pioneering bird feed supplement. This product is designed to promote optimal feather growth, enhance skin health, and bolster immunity in birds. Enriched with essential fatty acids, vitamins A, D3, E, B6, minerals such as zinc, and antioxidants, it supports healthy feathers, prevents feather picking, improves skin moisture and elasticity, boosts overall bird vitality, and plays a pivotal role in disease resistance.

How Is The Bird Healthcare And Supplements Market Segmented ?

The bird healthcare and supplements market covered in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Product Type: Vitamins, Probiotics, Herbal Supplements, Mineral Supplements, Other Product Types

2 By Target Bird Species: Parrots, Canaries, Finches, Pigeons, Budgerigars

3 By Formulation Type: Pills And Capsules, Powders, Liquids, Soft Chews, Gummies

4 By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Specialty Pet Stores, Veterinary Clinics, Supermarkets, Direct Sales, Other Distribution Channels

5 By Application: Digestive Health, Immune Support, Bone Health, Other Applications

Additionally, subsegments include:

1 By Vitamins: Vitamin A Supplements, Vitamin D3 Supplements, Vitamin E Supplements, Multivitamin Complexes, Water-Soluble Vitamin Blends

2 By Probiotics: Lactobacillus-Based Supplements, Bacillus Subtilis Probiotics, Yeast-Based Probiotics, Multi-Strain Probiotic Blends, Prebiotic-Probiotic Combinations

3 By Herbal Supplements: Echinacea Extract Supplements, Garlic-Based Immunity Boosters, Turmeric Curcumin Blends, Neem-Based Detox Supplements, Aloe Vera Digestive Aids

4 By Mineral Supplements: Calcium And Phosphorus Blends, Zinc-Enriched Supplements, Iron Supplements, Magnesium Blends, Electrolyte And Trace Mineral Premixes

5 By Other Product Types: Amino Acid Supplements, Omega-3 And Omega-6 Fatty Acid Supplements, Immune Enhancers, Enzyme Supplements, Anti-Stress Tonics And Appetite Stimulants

What Regional Insights Impact The Bird Healthcare And Supplements Market Logistics?

Regionally, North America held the bird healthcare and supplements largest market share in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is forecasted to exhibit the highest growth rate. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

