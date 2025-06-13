AION UT Debuts In Hong Kong: GAC Showcases 8 Flagship Models At 2025 International Automotive & Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong)
The AION UT, GAC's global strategic model, made its regional debut. Designed by GAC's Milan Design Center, it features a bold aesthetic, spacious cabin, and AI voice assistant. Meeting both Chinese and European five-star safety standards, the AION UT will go on sale in Hong Kong later this year, offering a stylish and intelligent electric option for urban consumers.
Leveraging Hong Kong's influence on Southeast Asia's right-hand drive market, vehicles showcased at the expo also target the global right-hand drive market, which accounts for 30% of total vehicle sales worldwide. Consequently, GAC is accelerating its overseas production capacity layout. GAC's Indonesia Smart Factory, which commenced operations on June 12, will radiate across the ASEAN region.
At the expo, GAC officially unveiled the GOVY AirCab, advancing the development of the low-altitude economic ecosystem guided by the concept of "worry-free travel by 'one click'". GAC's self-developed third-generation GoMate humanoid robot served as the intelligent reception officer at the booth. It will be applied in public safety and other fields to support smart city development.
GAC remains committed to high value, pursuing a global expansion with distinctive GAC characteristics, and aims to deliver experiences that exceed expectations for global consumers.
SOURCE GAC
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment