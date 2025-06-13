GPS Anti-Jamming Industry Report 2025, With Profiles Of Notable Players Including BAE Systems, Cobham, Furuno Electric, Harris, Lockheed Martin, Mayflower Communications, Novatel, Raytheon, And U-Blox

Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GPS Anti-Jamming - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for GPS Anti-Jamming was valued at US$5.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$7.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030.

What Technological Advancements Are Enhancing GPS Anti-Jamming Solutions?

Technological advancements are driving the effectiveness and adoption of GPS anti-jamming solutions. Innovations in signal processing techniques, such as beamforming and adaptive filtering, have significantly improved the ability to detect and mitigate jamming signals. These techniques enhance the robustness of GPS receivers, enabling them to function reliably even in environments with high levels of interference. The development of advanced anti-jamming algorithms further bolsters these capabilities, providing more sophisticated methods to counteract jamming attempts.

Additionally, advancements in antenna technology, including the use of multi-element and phased array antennas, offer improved directional sensitivity and resistance to jamming. The integration of software-defined radios (SDRs) allows for more flexible and programmable anti-jamming systems, which can be updated and adapted to counter emerging threats effectively. These technological improvements are making GPS anti-jamming solutions more efficient and accessible across various applications.

How Are Industry Trends and Regulatory Standards Influencing the GPS Anti-Jamming Market?

Industry trends and regulatory standards play a significant role in shaping the GPS anti-jamming market. The increasing use of autonomous vehicles, drones, and advanced navigation systems in both commercial and military sectors has heightened the need for reliable GPS protection, driving demand for anti-jamming solutions. Regulatory bodies are also enforcing stricter standards to ensure the safety and reliability of navigation systems, mandating the implementation of anti-jamming technologies in critical infrastructure and transportation networks.

The rising threat of cybersecurity attacks on GPS systems has further emphasized the importance of robust anti-jamming measures. Collaborative efforts between industry players and government agencies to develop and standardize anti-jamming technologies are fostering innovation and ensuring that these solutions meet the necessary performance and safety standards. These trends underscore the growing recognition of the importance of protecting GPS signals in an increasingly interconnected and automated world.

What Factors Are Driving Growth in the GPS Anti-Jamming Market?

The growth in the GPS anti-jamming market is driven by several factors related to technological advancements, increasing security concerns, and expanding applications across various industries. The rising incidence of GPS jamming incidents, particularly in military and defense applications, is a major driver, necessitating the adoption of advanced anti-jamming solutions to ensure operational integrity and security.

Technological innovations, such as advancements in signal processing, antenna design, and software-defined radios, are enhancing the effectiveness and accessibility of anti-jamming technologies, spurring their adoption in both military and commercial sectors. The growing use of GPS technology in autonomous vehicles, drones, and critical infrastructure is expanding the addressable market, as these applications require robust protection against signal interference.

Additionally, regulatory standards and compliance requirements are driving the implementation of anti-jamming systems to ensure the safety and reliability of navigation systems. The increasing awareness of cybersecurity threats and the need for secure navigation solutions are further propelling market growth, highlighting the critical importance of GPS anti-jamming technologies in safeguarding modern navigation systems.

The report analyzes the GPS Anti-Jamming market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments outlined below.

Receiver Type (Military & Government Grade, Commercial Grade) Application (Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Flight Control, Position, Navigation & Timing, Targeting, Casualty Evacuation, Other Applications)

Market Growth : Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Military & Government Grade Receiver segment, which is expected to reach US$6.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.2%. The Commercial Grade Receiver segment is also set to grow at 6.8% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis : Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.4 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.9% CAGR to reach $1.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data : Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis : Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles : Coverage of players such as BAE Systems PLC, Cobham PLC, Furuno Electric Co., Ltd., Harris Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation and more. Complimentary Updates : Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

