Processa Pharmaceuticals To Engage Potential Partners And Investors At BIO International Convention 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing Next Generation Cancer (NGC) therapies, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will attend and participate in the 2025 BIO International Convention, taking place June 16-19, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts.

During the conference, Processa's CEO, Georg Ng and Dr. David Young, President R&D will conduct one-on-one meetings with potential partners, investors, and other industry stakeholders to provide updates on the company's strategic direction and clinical progress. Discussions will highlight the advancement of Processa's NGC platform, including its lead asset NGC-Cap, currently in a Phase 2 trial for metastatic breast cancer.

“The BIO International Convention presents an ideal opportunity for us to showcase the clinical potential of our NGC therapies and the strength of our Regulatory Science Approach,” said George Ng, CEO of Processa.“We look forward to engaging with prospective partners who share our commitment to developing safer, more effective cancer treatments.”

Those interested in scheduling a meeting with Processa's management team at BIO 2025 can request a meeting through the BIO One-on-One PartneringTM system or by contacting Investor Relations at ... .

The BIO International Convention is the world's largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, attracting more than 20,000 leaders from around the globe to foster networking, deal-making, and scientific collaboration.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Processa is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing the Next Generation Cancer (NGC) drugs with improved safety and efficacy. Processa's NGC drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology therapies resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of these drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells. By combining its novel oncology pipeline with proven cancer-killing active molecules and its Regulatory Science Approach, Processa's strategy is to develop more effective therapy options with improved tolerability for cancer patients through an efficient regulatory path.

For more information, visit our website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Please refer to the documents filed by Processa Pharmaceuticals with the SEC, specifically the most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, which identify important risk factors which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Patrick Lin

(925) 683-3218

...

Investor Relations:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

...