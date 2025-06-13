President Pezeshkian: Iran's Legitimate Response Will Make Israel Regret Its Reckless Act

A message from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian appeared on social media following a deadly terrorist attack attributed to Israel, which claimed the lives of senior military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians across several Iranian cities, including Tehran.

According to the statement, President Pezeshkian and his cabinet immediately assumed control of the crisis response, holding an emergency session. The President is expected to address the nation soon. The message emphasized,“By God's will, the Zionist regime will regret today's action.”

In the early hours of Friday, June 13, coordinated Israeli strikes targeted strategic sites in Tehran and other cities. The attacks resulted in the deaths of several top Iranian military leaders and nuclear experts.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a powerful response, declaring that Israel must expect“severe punishment.” He added,“The strong hand of the Islamic Republic's armed forces will not let them go unpunished, God willing.”

Among those killed were General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces; General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and General Gholam Ali Rashid, Commander of Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters.

Also among the casualties were prominent nuclear scientists-Fereydoon Abbasi, Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, Seyed Amirhossein Faghihi, Abdolhamid Minoocher, Ahmadreza Zolfaghari, and Motlabizadeh-renowned figures in advancing Iran's peaceful nuclear energy program.

The Iranian leadership has described the attack as a clear act of terrorism and aggression. The international community is urged to condemn the violations of Iranian sovereignty and the targeting of civilian infrastructure.

This incident marks a serious escalation in regional tensions. It risks igniting a broader conflict, particularly as the United Nations and world powers continue to call for restraint from both Iran and Israel. The global implications of such targeted assassinations on sovereign soil remain deeply concerning.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram