Gorilla Technology Sets Q1 2025 Conference Call For June 18Th, 2025, At 4:30 P.M. ET
Call Date: Wednesday, June 18th, 2025
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll Free: +1-833-752-4853
International: +1-647-849-3362
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact RedChip Companies at 1-407-644-4256.
The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay at:
About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.
Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.
Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.
For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology .
Legal Disclaimer:
