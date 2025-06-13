Israeli Occupation's Strikes Iran Amidst Heightened Tension In Region

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 13 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation has been launching a wide-scale attack on Iran's nuclear and military facilities since early hours Friday killing top generals, as Tehran vowing to retaliate while US President Donald Trump affirming US Army did not take part in the attack, amidst condemnation from countries around the world.The Israeli occupation has been waging a large-scale aerial operation against Iran, targeting nuclear facilities and long-range missiles infrastructure, while imposing a full lockdown on the occupied West Bank, severely restricting the movement of Palestinians, in anticipation of any attack from within.The offensive, which the occupation called "Operation Rising Lion," began early Friday with five waves of airstrikes targeting dozens of military and nuclear sites across Iran.According to the Israeli occupation's officials, over 200 warplanes were involved in the operation, which resulted in the deaths of senior military and nuclear figures.The Israeli operation killed chief of army staff, Mohammad Bagheri, as well as other military leaders, nuclear scientists and civilians.The official Iranian TV confirmed the demise of several notable personalities in the military and nuclear fields as well as the death and injury of civilians.Iranian authorities confirmed death of Bagheri and commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami.The attack also targeted Natanz nuclear site, a uranium enrichment facility.The TV assured that they have not yet recorded any rising levels of radiation.Iranian authorities also notified the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that there are no heightened radiation levels in the targeted area of Natanz.Military sources cited by the occupation's 'Israeli Army Radio' estimated that the operation could continue for at least two weeks, with expectations that Iran's response may include multiple waves of ballistic missile attacks.In tandem with the attack on Iran, the occupation's military declared a complete closure of the West Bank, and the so-called "military governor of the West Bank," IDF Central Command Chief Major-General Avi Bluth, ordered an immediate lockdown on Palestinian cities until further notice, citing security assessments.The occupation's forces reportedly sealed off all checkpoints and iron gates at the entrances of towns and cities, preventing Palestinians from leaving their areas.The military escalation comes amid heightened regional tensions, with growing international concerns over the risk of wider conflict in the Middle East.President Trump confirmed US army took no part in the Israeli occupation attack on Iran.Trump told Fox News, his first reaction since the beginning of the Israeli occupation's military operation on Iran, that the US army played no part in this and will remain so.The US President asserted that Iran cannot be in possession of a nuclear bombs, urging Tehran to return to the negotiations table.Iran meanwhile announced it was preparing a decisive response to the Israeli occupation's airstrikes.Iran state television reported that approximately 50 people were wounded in the strikes and transported to Shahid Chamran Hospital in northern Iran, and medical officials confirmed that among the injured were at least 35 women and children.The airstrikes also claimed the lives of a number of senior IRGC officers, nuclear scientists, and civilians, and struck critical nuclear facilities and residential areas.IAEA announced it had been informed that Esfahan and Fordow sites have not been impacted by the Israeli occupation's attacks on nuclear facilities in Iran.IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi added that the competent Iranian authorities have confirmed that the Natanz enrichment site has been impacted and that there are no elevated radiation levels.He said that attacks on nuclear facilities have serious implications for nuclear safety, security and safeguards, as well as regional and international peace and security.He stressed that any armed attack on and threat against nuclear facilities devoted to peaceful purposes constitutes a violation of the principles of the UN Charter, international law and the Statute of the agency.

Many countries condemned the Israeli occupation aggression and the State of Kuwait convened the supreme defense council amidst this operation.

His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired a meeting of Supreme Defense Council on at Bayan Palace.

The Council is following up with latest regional developments and called for uniting efforts and preparations between concerned state bodies as part of approved emergency plans.

Kuwait has strongly condemned the Israeli occupation's aggression against Iran, describing it as a blatant breach of all international laws, a violation of Iranian sovereignty, and a threat to regional security.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Kuwait's call on the international community and the UN Security Council to fulfill their responsibilities in putting an end to such violations, to protect the safety and stability of the region.

Kuwait's Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced transferring, canceling and rescheduling several flights in Kuwait International Airport, and that it was coordinating with airlines arriving to and departing from the airport.

Jazeera Airways announced suspending all flight to and fro Iran temporarily and until further notice due to current conditions in the area.

In a press release, the airways mentioned that it is observing the situation closely and will keep travelers updated.

Iran, Iraq and Jordan closed their airspace until further notice.

Russian Presidency Spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov condemned the escalation between Israeli occupation and Iran.

He added that President Vladimir Putin was following up with the situation and was warning against uncalculated consequences.

Foreign Minister of Belgium, Maxime Prevot, warned of this dangerous military escalation between the two, calling the Israeli occupation's attacks and Iranian retaliation a dangerous curve, and expressed concern and called for self-discipline to avoid slipping into broader confrontation.

The French Foreign Ministry called for practicing self-restraint, avoiding escalating and activating diplomatic means to ease tensions and instate safety and stability in the area.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the aggression calling it an infringement of international law and a provocation destabilizing the region.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya strongly condemned Israeli occupation's attacks on nuclear and military facilities in Iran, while pledging Japan's continued diplomatic efforts to prevent further deterioration.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep concern, "We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites." New Delhi urged both sides to avoid any escalatory steps and utilize existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy to work towards de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim voiced strongly worded condemnation of the Israeli occupation's aggression calling it a dangerous and reckless step threatening regional stability.

Indonesian Foreign Ministry denounced this aggressive act and calling it illegitimate.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned what it described as blatant aggression by the occupation against Iran, calling it a flagrant violation of Iran's sovereignty, security, and international laws and norms.

OIC urged the international community and the UNSC to fulfill their responsibilities in the face of this attack, which it warned threatens to undermine peace, security, and stability across the entire region, and the organization called for urgent and decisive international action to halt the escalation.

GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi expressed condemnation of the Israeli occupation's aggression against Iran, calling it a blatant violation of international law and the United Nations charter.

The general secretariat mentioned in a statement that Al-Budaiwi called on the international community and UN Security Council to take responsibility and end this aggression immediately, warning of further escalation that would undermine regional and international peace.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held separate phone calls with his Jordanian and Egyptian counterparts, Ayman Safadi and Bader Abdelatty respectively to discuss repercussions of the Israeli occupation airstrikes and the potential impact on regional security and stability.

Lebanese President, Joseph Aoun, strongly condemned the airstrikes on Iran, stating that the attacks "targeted not only the Iranian people, but also all international efforts to maintain stability in the Middle East and neighboring countries." The Arab League condemned the Israeli occupation strikes on Iranian lands, calling them a flagrant violation of international law. (end) eng