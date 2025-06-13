Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Air India Confirms Death Of 241 Lives As One Passenger Survives


2025-06-13 08:04:14
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, June 13 (KUNA) -- Air India has confirmed on Friday that 241 people on board its London-bound flight killed when the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport.
The Boeing 787-8 aircraft departed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 13:39 local time (08:09 GMT), and was due to touchdown at London's Gatwick Airport at 18:25 BST, carrying 242 passengers and crewmembers, Air India said in a statement.
A British national survived the crash while 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, one Canadian national and 12 crewmembers met their demise, statement added.
Meanwhile, Air India offered its condolences to the victim families, stressing its efforts focused on the needs of all those affected, their families, and loved ones.(end)
fla


MENAFN13062025000071011013ID1109670370

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search