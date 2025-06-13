403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Air India Confirms Death Of 241 Lives As One Passenger Survives
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, June 13 (KUNA) -- Air India has confirmed on Friday that 241 people on board its London-bound flight killed when the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport.
The Boeing 787-8 aircraft departed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 13:39 local time (08:09 GMT), and was due to touchdown at London's Gatwick Airport at 18:25 BST, carrying 242 passengers and crewmembers, Air India said in a statement.
A British national survived the crash while 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, one Canadian national and 12 crewmembers met their demise, statement added.
Meanwhile, Air India offered its condolences to the victim families, stressing its efforts focused on the needs of all those affected, their families, and loved ones.(end)
fla
The Boeing 787-8 aircraft departed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 13:39 local time (08:09 GMT), and was due to touchdown at London's Gatwick Airport at 18:25 BST, carrying 242 passengers and crewmembers, Air India said in a statement.
A British national survived the crash while 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, one Canadian national and 12 crewmembers met their demise, statement added.
Meanwhile, Air India offered its condolences to the victim families, stressing its efforts focused on the needs of all those affected, their families, and loved ones.(end)
fla
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment