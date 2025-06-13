Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Embassy In Kuwait Affirms Washington Took No Part In Strike Against Iran

2025-06-13 08:04:12
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 13 (KUNA) -- The United States' embassy in Kuwait affirmed that American forces have not taken part in the military strike targeting Iran.
In a press release, the embassy mentioned that it is following up with news reports in that regard affirming that the situation on the embassy remains unchanged currently.
The embassy called on American citizens to stay updated through its website or the Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC), and the state department's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). (end)
