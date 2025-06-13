403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Embassy In Kuwait Affirms Washington Took No Part In Strike Against Iran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 13 (KUNA) -- The United States' embassy in Kuwait affirmed that American forces have not taken part in the military strike targeting Iran.
In a press release, the embassy mentioned that it is following up with news reports in that regard affirming that the situation on the embassy remains unchanged currently.
The embassy called on American citizens to stay updated through its website or the Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC), and the state department's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). (end)
maa
