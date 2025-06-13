403
Iranian TV: Natanz Nuclear Facility, Tabriz Suburbs Struck Again
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 13 (KUNA) -- Iranian state television reported on Friday that the Israeli occupation resumed airstrikes on Iran and targeted the Natanz Nuclear Facility in Isfahan Province, and the suburbs of Tabriz.
According to the report, the Israeli occupation has resumed its attacks on the Natanz facility and areas near Tabriz, marking a continuation of what Iranian authorities have described as a large-scale assault on the Iran's nuclear infrastructure.
Earlier on Friday, Iran confirmed the deaths of several high-ranking officials, and a number of senior figures, nuclear scientists, and civilians.
Among the casualties were former head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Fereydon Abbasi, theoretical physicist and President of Islamic Azad University Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, and another senior IRGC commander, General Gholamreza Rashid.
The attacks have resumed and intensified concerns over regional stability as Iran reels from losses in both leadership and infrastructure. (end)
