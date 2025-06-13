Qatar SC Appoint Lopez As New Head Coach

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar SC officially announced the appointment of Spaniard Marquez Lopez as the head coach ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The announcement was made via the club's official X account, confirming that the 62-year-old former head coach of the Qatar national team will take charge of the Kings following the departure of Moroccan Youssef Safri at the end of last season.

Lopez is no stranger to Qatari domestic football, having previously coached Al Wakrah from 2018 until 2024. During his reign, his tactical brilliance powered Al Wakrah team's notable development. In December 2023, he was selected by the Qatar Football Association to lead the national team ahead of the AFC Asian Cup, replacing Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz. Lopez's impact was evident immediately as Qatar secured a historic second consecutive continental title on home soil.

Qatar SC, one of the most prestigious clubs in the country, racked up their last Qatar Stars League crown in the 2002–03 season, and finished 10th in the last edition. The last time they came close to achieving silverware was in 2024 when they reached the final of the Amir Cup.

Also yesterday, Qatar SC announced the signing of Qatar international Ahmed Al Rawi,

Meanwhile, several foreign players have departed the club following the expiration of their contracts, including Carlinhos Vinicius, Percy Tau, Javier Martinez, Ben Malango, Badr Benoun, and Ahmed Abd El Kader.

Al Shamal sign Egypt star Tawfik

Meanwhile, Al Shamal Sports Club yesterday announced the official signing of Egyptian international Akram Tawfik.

The former Al-Ahly star Tawfik signed his contract in the presence of Mishaal Muqbil Al-Ali, Head of the Football Department, and Ahmed Al-Sada, Vice-President of the Department.

Al Shamal Sports Club officials with Egyptian international Akram Tawfik.

Al Shamal finished sixth in the Qatar Stars League last season with 32 points - just one behind fifth-placed Al Rayyan and three short of the top four.

The addition of the 27-year-old midfielder will bolster the Al Shamal side who finished last season's campaign on a strong note, having reached the quarter-finals of the Amir Cup.

Tawfik brings with him a wealth of experience and accolades, including multiple CAF Champions League titles, Egyptian Premier League wins, and Egypt Cup triumphs with Al-Ahly. He also represented Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA Club World Cup.