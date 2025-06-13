403
Fighter Jets Conduct Air Patrols To Safeguard National Airspace
Amman, June 13 (Petra) – Royal Jordanian Air Force fighter jets are currently conducting air patrols across the Kingdom to secure its airspace, a military source said Friday.
The source emphasized that the patrols are part of heightened operational measures to protect Jordan's airspace and maintain national security in light of escalating regional tensions.
