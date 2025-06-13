Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fighter Jets Conduct Air Patrols To Safeguard National Airspace

Fighter Jets Conduct Air Patrols To Safeguard National Airspace


2025-06-13 07:06:17
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 13 (Petra) – Royal Jordanian Air Force fighter jets are currently conducting air patrols across the Kingdom to secure its airspace, a military source said Friday.
The source emphasized that the patrols are part of heightened operational measures to protect Jordan's airspace and maintain national security in light of escalating regional tensions.

MENAFN13062025000117011021ID1109670246

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search