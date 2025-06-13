Fighter Jets Conduct Air Patrols To Safeguard National Airspace

Amman, June 13 (Petra) – Royal Jordanian Air Force fighter jets are currently conducting air patrols across the Kingdom to secure its airspace, a military source said Friday.The source emphasized that the patrols are part of heightened operational measures to protect Jordan's airspace and maintain national security in light of escalating regional tensions.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.