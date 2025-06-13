Azerbaijani Environmentalists Meet In Nation's Khankendi To Run Liberated Lands (PHOTO)

The assembly convened stakeholders from a multitude of governmental entities, alongside presidential emissaries designated to the jurisdictions of Jabrayil, Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar, Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavend, Aghdara, Khojaly, and the enclave of Khankendi. Stakeholders engaged in infrastructural rehabilitation, ecological governance, and spatial administration were also integral participants in the confidential deliberations.

