Azerbaijan Refutes False Claims Of Military Activity Near Iran Border
Amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, disinformation is being deliberately spread on foreign social media platforms, falsely alleging that Azerbaijani military aircraft are flying near the border with Iran, Azernews reports.
The Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) has issued a statement strongly rejecting these claims, labeling them as fake news and information manipulation.
“This type of 'news' is entirely fabricated and does not reflect reality,” MEDIA emphasized.
The agency urged the public to rely only on verified information from official sources, and called on journalists and public figures to remain principled and vigilant against the spread of false narratives.
The clarification comes at a time when regional instability is being fueled by misinformation campaigns, with Azerbaijan underscoring its commitment to transparency and responsible communication.
