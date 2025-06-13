Celebrate Dad With Steak On The Grill

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A French cult classic that stuns every time, these Steak Frites offer up so much flavor while being oh so simple. Topped with a homemade Bearnaise sauce, you won't see dad complain over this upscale version of steak and fries.

For the blue cheese lovers out there, these Grilled Steak Kabobs with Onions and Blue Cheese hit the spot. Skewered Top Sirloin Steak grilled to perfection with onions and then topped with the cheese, this recipe is a must for anyone that loves kabobs.

And what dad doesn't love a good Ribeye? These Grilled Ribeye Steaks and Potatoes with Smoky Paprika Rub are great for dad's who prefer classic steak and potatoes. Using a smokey seasoning and topped with a sour cream and onion sauce, this hearty meal is about as fatherly as they come.

For more recipes and inspiration for Father's Day, head to BeefItsWhatsForDinner. There, you can also find more information on grilling basics to learn how to master your skills on the grill this summer.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

SOURCE National Cattlemen's Beef Association