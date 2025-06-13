Wavicle Makes The Crain's Fast 50 List For The Sixth Year Running

"This continued recognition reflects the strength of our customer relationships, strategic cloud partnerships, and the incredible talent of the Wavicle team," said Niyaz Kamookagath, Managing Partner at Wavicle Data Solutions. "We're redefining what's possible with data. By harnessing the power of AI, we deliver intelligent solutions that create measurable value, and our growth is proof that we're making an impact."

Wavicle's success is backed by industry recognition, including the Data Breakthrough Award for excellence in BI advancement for its EZConvertBI platform and six consecutive appearances on Inc. Magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

With a global footprint and trusted partnerships with top cloud providers, Wavicle delivers modern data and AI solutions that help organizations accelerate digital transformation, improve decision-making, and unlock new business value helping businesses solve their toughest challenges and compete at scale.

Discover how Wavicle drives real results with its award-winning services at Wavicle Data Solutions.

ABOUT WAVICLE DATA SOLUTIONS

Wavicle Data Solutions provides award-winning strategy, cloud, data, and AI solutions that empower our customers to accelerate growth, optimize efficiency, reduce costs, and enable innovation. We combine deep technical expertise and industry knowledge with proprietary accelerators to support rapid transformations to modern data ecosystems and cutting-edge analytics and AI. Today's executives need future-ready data foundations that enable next-gen advanced analytics capabilities, and we help them realize their vision at every step. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Chicago, Wavicle has been recognized as an Inc. 5000 company for six years running and has earned security and quality certifications based on ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO 9001:2015 standards. Wavicle is also an NMSDC-certified MBE. For more information, visit Wavicle Data Solutions.

SOURCE Wavicle Data Solutions