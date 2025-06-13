Samoa Legally Protects 30% And Sustainably Manages 100% Of Its Ocean

Samoa becomes one of the first Pacific nations to legally protect 30% of its ocean, ahead of the 2025 UN Ocean Conference.

APIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Samoa became one of the first Pacific Island nations to adopt a legally binding Marine Spatial Plan - a milestone step to fully protect 30% and ensure sustainable management of 100% of its vast 120,000-square-kilometer ocean territory.The adoption of the plan under the Lands, Survey and Environment Act 1989 was endorsed by Samoa's Cabinet, setting a global blueprint for how large ocean states can sustainably manage their ocean and their resources.Hon. Toeolesulsulu Cedric Pose Salesa Schuster, Samoa's Minister for Natural Resources and Environment, announced the legal adoption of the plan, stating,“Samoa is a large ocean state, and our way of life is under increased threat from climate change, overfishing, habitat degradation, and much more. This Marine Spatial Plan marks a historic step towards ensuring that our ocean remains prosperous and healthy to support all future generations of Samoans-just as it did for us and our ancestors.”The Marine Spatial Plan includes the establishment of nine new fully protected Marine Protected Areas, covering 36,000 square kilometers of ocean. It integrates traditional management systems by incorporating existing nearshore community-managed areas such as Fish Reserves and District MPAs, ensuring these culturally important practices are preserved and strengthened.Traditional knowledge and the best available science together with input from stakeholders and communities from across 185 communities guided and shaped the Plan. Its implementation will be led by the MNRE in close collaborations with other Ministries and national and local stakeholders.Leilani Duffy-Iosefa, Country Director of Conservation International Samoa, emphasized the importance of Samoa's legal commitment and the broader implications for global marine governance,“This example shows what true delivery and accountability look like and Conservation International is excited to continue the partnership to support Samoa's goals to protect 30% and sustainably manage 100% of its ocean."Dr. Kathryn Mengerink, Executive Director of the Waitt Institute , acknowledged Samoa's leadership and the significance of this achievement in the global context,“Today, Samoa has established itself as a leader in sustainable ocean management. We are proud to support Samoa's visionary leadership and decisive action towards securing a healthy ocean, thriving communities, and a prosperous future for its people and the planet.”The legal establishment of this Marine Spatial Plan comes ahead of the United Nations Ocean Conference taking place this June in France. The conference, aptly themed“Accelerating action and mobilizing all actors to conserve and sustainably use the ocean,” will provide a platform for Samoa to inspire countries across the globe to advance their ocean protection targets as the deadline for the 30x30 conservation goals rapidly approaches.Samoa Ministry of Natural Resources and EnvironmentThe Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) is committed to promoting sustainable management of Samoa's natural resources, protecting its rich biodiversity and addressing environmental challenges to ensure the well-being of current and future generations. Through strategic policy development, environmental monitoring and community engagement, MNRE plays a vital role in safeguarding Samoa's land, water, marine ecosystems and natural heritage. For more information, please visit our Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Website.Conservation InternationalConservation International protects nature for the benefit of humanity. Through science, policy, fieldwork and finance, we spotlight and secure the most important places in nature for the climate, for biodiversity and for people. With offices in 30 countries and projects in more than 100 countries, Conservation International partners with governments, companies, civil society, Indigenous peoples and local communities to help people and nature thrive together. Visit Conservation for more, and follow us on Conservation News, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.Waitt InstituteThe Waitt Institute is a non-profit that partners with committed governments and local communities to create and implement sustainable ocean plans to benefit people, the economy, and the environment. The Waitt Institute brings technical expertise, funding, and tools to support each country's vision related to marine spatial planning, blue economy, and sustainable fisheries. The Waitt Institute is the founding member and organizing body of the Blue Prosperity Coalition, which currently has Blue Prosperity partnerships with the Azores, Barbuda, Bermuda, the Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, the Maldives, Samoa, Tonga, and Vanuatu. Visit waittinstitute for more, and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

