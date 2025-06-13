Jikguard Strengthens Unity Game Security With Advanced Encryption Solutions

Unity Engine Encryption Solutions

Unity Engine Encryption Solutions

Unity Engine Encryption Solutions

Unity Engine Encryption Solutions

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- JikGuard today introduced its 2025 Encryption Update for Unity-based titles, releasing a new version that enhances Unity's encryption solutions and builds a proactive defense matrix to protect games. The release follows a series of high-profile game hacking incidents reported across Southeast Asia and North America during the first half of 2025, as studios prepare for the summer launch window. By strengthening binary-level and asset-level protections, this solution is designed to help developers mitigate revenue loss and safeguard intellectual property as the global games market continues to expand.Protection Against Il2CppDumper ExploitationIn Unity's IL2CPP mode, class, property, and string data reside in the global-metadata file. Tools such as Il2CppDumper can extract these data for analysis. JikGuard now encrypts both global-metadata and libil2cpp, blocking automated parsing through a single command-line operation that integrates seamlessly into existing build workflows.Securing Mono Mode with DLL EncryptionMono builds compile C# code into intermediate-language (IL) DLLs, which are susceptible to decompilation by tools like dnSpy. JikGuard's DLL Structure Virtualization restructures and encrypts these DLLs, rendering them unreadable to decompilers.Safeguarding Assets from AssetStudio ParsingAssetStudio can decode Unity's binary resource formats and extract assets such as 3D models and audio. JikGuard's resource-encryption module analyzes Unity's loading mechanisms to apply protection with minimal performance overhead, supporting online resource updates across Android, iOS, PC, and web platforms.Additional Security FeaturesThe solution also includes measures to detect cheating, hacking, modding, debugging, and speed hack, integrating at the engine level to address both code and asset vulnerabilities.About JikGuardEstablished in Singapore, JikGuard provides encryption, anti-cheat, anti-hack, and anti-mod solutions for more than 500 games across mobile, PC, and web platforms.Media ContactJikGuard Customer ServiceEmail: ...Website:

Icarus Zhao

JIKGUARD TECH PTE. LTD.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.