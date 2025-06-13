Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Oil Price Up USD 2.04 To USD 69.21


2025-06-13 06:12:24
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's oil price edged up USD 2.04 to reach USD 69.21 per barrel yesterday Thursday compared to Wednesday's USD 67.17 pb, as reported by Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday.
On global levels, Brent crude dropped 41 cents to USD 69.36 pb as West Texas Intermediate also dropped 11 cents to USD 67.97 pb. (end)
