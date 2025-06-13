Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NATO Chief Takes Hard Look At Israeli Air Strikes On Iran

NATO Chief Takes Hard Look At Israeli Air Strikes On Iran


2025-06-13 05:07:16
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ The attack on Iran is a unilateral step taken by Israel, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said, Trend reports.

"This is a unilateral step taken by Israel. NATO allies, and primarily the US, must mediate in reducing tensions, and I know that they are already doing so," he added.

On the morning of June 13, Israel launched military air strikes on Iran. The strikes killed a large number of high-ranking military personnel, including Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Commander of the Khatem al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists, and senior officials.

