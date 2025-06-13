Egyptair Halts Service To Three Middle Eastern Countries

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)EgyptAir, the state-owned airline of Egypt, has canceled flights to the capitals of Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon due to the regional tensions, the Egyptian Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Facebook, Trend reports.

"EgyptAir has canceled flights to Baghdad, Amman, and Beirut due to the events in the Middle East and the closure of airspace in Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon," the ministry explained.

The ministry also pointed out that Egypt's airspace is currently "open, safe, and operating normally".

On the morning of June 13, Israel launched military air strikes on Iran. The strikes killed a large number of high-ranking military personnel, including Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Commander of the Khatem al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists, and senior officials.