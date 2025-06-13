KP Government Plans Underpasses On Peshawar Ring Road To Ease Traffic Congestion
According to sources, the initiative aims to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow on the Ring Road by constructing underpasses at key locations. The goal is to ease daily commutes and provide convenience to citizens facing routine traffic congestion.
An initial allocation of Rs300 million has been proposed in the development budget for preparing the PC-1, conducting a feasibility study, and initiating preliminary construction work.
Officials stated that the project will formally commence next year following approval from the relevant forums. Once completed, the project is expected to significantly reduce traffic jams and improve urban mobility for residents of Peshawar.
