KP Government Plans Underpasses On Peshawar Ring Road To Ease Traffic Congestion

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In a bid to tackle growing traffic issues in the provincial capital, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has included a major underpass construction project along Peshawar's Ring Road in the upcoming fiscal year's Annual Development Programme (ADP), with an estimated cost of Rs8 billion.

According to sources, the initiative aims to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow on the Ring Road by constructing underpasses at key locations. The goal is to ease daily commutes and provide convenience to citizens facing routine traffic congestion.

An initial allocation of Rs300 million has been proposed in the development budget for preparing the PC-1, conducting a feasibility study, and initiating preliminary construction work.

Officials stated that the project will formally commence next year following approval from the relevant forums. Once completed, the project is expected to significantly reduce traffic jams and improve urban mobility for residents of Peshawar.