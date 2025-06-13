Azerbaijani FM Urges Citizens To Avoid Travel To Iran Amid Rising Tensions
Amid growing regional tensions, the Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has issued a warning to its citizens, advising them to refrain from traveling to Iran unless absolutely necessary, Azernews reports.
According to a statement published by the ministry, the advisory comes in light of the deteriorating security situation following increased hostility between Iran and Israel.
"In view of the current heightened security risks stemming from the tensions between Israel and Iran, Azerbaijani citizens are strongly advised to avoid non-essential travel to Iran. Those who must travel are urged to exercise extreme caution," the statement read.
The Ministry further emphasized that Azerbaijani citizens currently in Iran should strictly observe all safety and security protocols. It specifically warned against traveling near military or nuclear facilities and urged citizens to comply fully with the instructions of local authorities.
In case of emergencies, Azerbaijani citizens in Iran are encouraged to contact the Embassy in Tehran or the Consulate General in Tabriz via the following channels:
Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic
Republic of Iran
📧
📞 +98 905 523 01 07
Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in
Tabriz
📧
📞 +961 4 922 066
The Foreign Ministry's call reflects Azerbaijan's growing concern over regional instability and aims to ensure the safety of its citizens amid an unpredictable security environment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment