Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani FM Urges Citizens To Avoid Travel To Iran Amid Rising Tensions

Azerbaijani FM Urges Citizens To Avoid Travel To Iran Amid Rising Tensions


2025-06-13 05:06:47
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Amid growing regional tensions, the Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has issued a warning to its citizens, advising them to refrain from traveling to Iran unless absolutely necessary, Azernews reports.

According to a statement published by the ministry, the advisory comes in light of the deteriorating security situation following increased hostility between Iran and Israel.

"In view of the current heightened security risks stemming from the tensions between Israel and Iran, Azerbaijani citizens are strongly advised to avoid non-essential travel to Iran. Those who must travel are urged to exercise extreme caution," the statement read.

The Ministry further emphasized that Azerbaijani citizens currently in Iran should strictly observe all safety and security protocols. It specifically warned against traveling near military or nuclear facilities and urged citizens to comply fully with the instructions of local authorities.

In case of emergencies, Azerbaijani citizens in Iran are encouraged to contact the Embassy in Tehran or the Consulate General in Tabriz via the following channels:

Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran
📧
📞 +98 905 523 01 07

Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tabriz
📧
📞 +961 4 922 066

The Foreign Ministry's call reflects Azerbaijan's growing concern over regional instability and aims to ensure the safety of its citizens amid an unpredictable security environment.

MENAFN13062025000195011045ID1109669746

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search