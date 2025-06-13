CAD/JPY Forex Signal 13/06: Bounces After Pullback (Chart)
- I'd be a buyer on a daily close above the 200 Day EMA, with a stop loss near the 105.50 again level, and a target of ¥190.
The Bank of Japan has a major problem in the Japanese Government Bond market, as there have been a couple of days where there have been absolutely no bidders. This has traders thinking that the Bank of Japan will have to do something about quantitative easing and perhaps start providing liquidity for the bond market, something that's been a problem more than once. Ultimately, if the market were to break out above the 200 Day EMA, then it's obvious that the Japanese yen has bigger problems, especially against the lowly Canadian dollar, which has been weak for some time now.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIf we do fall from here, the 50 Day EMA comes into the picture near the ¥104.50 level, and is rising. This is a technical indicator that a lot of people will be watching, so therefore I think I would expect to see some type of reaction. Anything below that level then has the market looking toward the ¥102 level, which is the bottom of the overall consolidation that we had been in. Anything below that would be catastrophic. However, I suspect that a breakout to the upside is more likely than not, so that's what I'm waiting for. If we can break above the 200 Day EMA, we may see a lot of follow through and a lot of momentum coming into the market.Begin trading our daily forecasts and analysis . Here is a list of Forex brokers in Japan to work with.
