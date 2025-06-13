The Platform Group Begins Entry Into The Optician Industry
As part of step one, The Platform Group AG announced today that it will initially acquire two groups of companies in the optician and hearing acoustics industry and merge them with the MyGlasses platform. The objective is to ensure a fully comprehensive digital customer journey through the seamless integration of 30 locations and the MyGlasses online platform. In step two, numerous other optician companies in Germany and other EU countries are to be acquired by the end of 2026, creating an independent segment within The Platform Group AG. In step three, the MyGlasses optician platform is to be opened up to external opticians from the end of 2025 in order to become the leading platform for opticians in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The target is to connect at least 1,000 local opticians and hearing aid acousticians to the platform and thus provide local opticians and hearing aid acousticians with access to e-commerce on a partnership basis.
The acquisition announced today comprises the purchase of majority stakes in the optician groups Beste Aussichten GmbH and Karrasch & Nolte GmbH, both based in Münster. The two companies have a total of around 30 locations nationwide with a focus on optician and hearing acoustics and employ around 200 people. The transactions each take the form of share deal agreements. The purchase price is in the double-digit million euro-range and is made up of a cash component, which is financed from own funds, and share compensation. The parties have agreed not to disclose the exact purchase price. Closing is expected to take place in July 2025.
Given the future importance of the business area and the further acquisitions within it, TPG will introduce a separate segment in future as part of Group segment reporting. The new“Optics & Hearing” segment is expected to generate revenue of over EUR 30 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 8 million to EUR 10 million in the 2025 financial year on a pro forma basis. The forecast EBITDA margin (adjusted) is at least 25%.
As part of the active acquisition and takeover process planned in step two in the optician and hearing acoustics sector, concrete talks are already being held with 15 target companies. The company expects these to be concluded in the near future by 2026. The takeovers are to take place in Germany and neighboring EU countries. By the end of 2026, the acquired companies are expected to contribute at least EUR 55 million to EUR 60 million to sales with an EBITDA margin of at least 25% and a growing online share.
For the 2025 financial year, four transactions have already been implemented with the acquisition of Herbertz GmbH, LyraPet, JoliCloset and the Fintus Group. The Board of Directors expects further transactions in line with business planning and forecasts.
The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 27 industries with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms and luxury fashion. The Group has 18 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. In 2024, sales of EUR 525 million was realized with an operating result (EBITDA adjusted) of EUR 33 million.
