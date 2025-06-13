Training Ethiopia's Next Wave Of Freelancers To Earn, Grow And Go Global

A digital training initiative is helping young Ethiopians turn freelancing into a viable career, opening up new opportunities for income, independence and access to global work.

Ethiopia is emerging as a strong contender in the global freelance economy . With more than 200,000 science graduates each year, expanding internet access, and some of the most competitive labour costs in Africa, the country has the conditions to scale remote work. Supported by digital payment reforms and a national taskforce focused on freelancing, the country is working to turn its digital talent into a driver of economic growth.

Until recently, however, few young people had access to structured support or training to help them enter the freelance market. That's starting to change. A recent Digital Freelancing Training Programme trained 353 participants – 186 women and 167 men – in how to build sustainable careers as freelancers and access the global gig economy. The training covered everything from financial planning and personal branding to project management and securing online clients. The training was supported by the Netherlands Trust Fund V (NTF V) Ethiopia Tech project at the International Trade Centre (ITC).

From employment to independence

Nardos Seifu, a design and research strategist based in Addis Ababa, joined the programme after seeing a post on social media. Her work focuses on human-centred design, innovation, and facilitating learning experiences. She had long been interested in consulting but didn't know how to position herself as a freelancer.

'I had the skills, but I didn't know how to offer them as a service,' she said. 'The training explained how freelancing works, including how to price your time, promote yourself, and manage your work professionally.'

Since completing the course, she has formalized a tutoring side job and is applying for remote design consulting roles. She credits the financial planning sessions for helping her organise her income and time and is using platforms like LinkedIn and Facebook to grow her visibility.

'I've always wanted to open a design studio that trains young people in design thinking. Now I feel like that's possible.'

Adapting to local realities

The training was delivered online through weekly webinars, practical guides and interactive sessions. Internet access was a challenge for some participants, particularly outside Addis Ababa, so the team used multiple channels, including Telegram, SMS and email, to keep learners engaged.

A key resource was the Become a Freelancer Checklist, a step-by-step guide to setting goals, building online profiles, and managing client work. Enquanhone also authored a companion eBook, Become an Online Freelancer, which covers everything from branding and pricing to productivity and digital tools.

Turning lessons into action

Participants were encouraged to apply what they learnt immediately. For Seifu, that meant tracking tutoring hours, setting a consistent hourly rate, and using scheduling tools to stay on top of her workload.

'We were taught to treat freelancing like a business,' she said. 'That means knowing your value, being organised, and communicating clearly.'

The programme also introduced tools for building an online presence. Nardos, previously hesitant about platforms like TikTok, is now using it to share insights and reach new audiences. 'There are a lot of tools out there. The programme helped me figure out which ones matter and how to use them.'

Following the training, many participants began applying their new skills immediately. A total of 148 entrepreneurs – including 63 women and 137 young people – have enhanced their ability to work as freelancers as a result of gaining practical tools to manage clients, projects and income streams. Of those trained, 87 participants (35 women and 81 youth) secured new jobs, demonstrating the programme's early success in improving employability and access to income-generating opportunities.

Growing a freelance community

Participants came from diverse sectors – including marketing, development, and tech – and peer learning was a core part of the experience.

'We were learning from each other,' said Seifu. 'We talked about our goals and shared what was working.'

Still, Ethiopia's freelance ecosystem is young. Seifu noted the lack of local networks or co-working spaces for freelancers. A Telegram group created through the programme helps alumni stay in touch and share opportunities, but participants see the need for more structured, long-term support.

A model for future growth

The early results are promising. Graduates are putting their new skills into practice and exploring new income streams. But to sustain progress, Ethiopia will need to invest in ongoing mentorship, stronger digital infrastructure and formal recognition of the freelance sector.

'This training was a starting point,' said Enquanhone. 'Now we need to expand access, build networks and make freelancing a respected path to employment.'

With the right support, Ethiopia's freelancers could help shape the country's digital economy and become a model for others across the continent.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Trade Centre.