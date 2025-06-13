Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Deeply Concerned, Urge Both Sides To Avoid Escalatory Steps: India On Iran-Israel Situation

Deeply Concerned, Urge Both Sides To Avoid Escalatory Steps: India On Iran-Israel Situation


2025-06-13 03:09:42
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- India on Friday said it is“deeply concerned” over the recent developments between Iran and Israel and“closely monitoring” the evolving situation.

New Delhi urged both countries to avoid any escalatory steps.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also said all Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories.

The MEA issued the statement as tensions between Iran and Israel escalated.

According to international reports, Israel has carried out strikes at various places in Iran.

Read Also Iran Leader Vows 'Bitter & Painful Fate' for Israel Israel Attacks Iran, Ignites War

“We are deeply concerned at the recent developments between Iran and Israel. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites,” the MEA said in the statement.

As the situation in West Asia escalated, India urged“both sides to avoid any escalatory steps”.

The MEA said“existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues”.

India asserted that it enjoys“close and friendly relations” with both the countries and“stands ready to extend all possible support”.

“Our Missions in both countries are in contact with the Indian community. All Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories,” the statement said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN13062025000215011059ID1109669245

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search