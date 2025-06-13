Inspiration Energy Engages CC Explorations To Advance Targeting On Saskatchewan Projects Using Atomic Mineral Resonance Tomography (AMRT) Technology

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2025) -is pleased to announce it has engaged CC Explorations, a leader in satellite-based remote sensing, to assist in identifying high-priority drill targets across its Saskatchewan exploration properties.

CC Explorations brings over 20 years of experience in remote sensing for mineral exploration and archaeological services. Their proprietary Atomic Mineral Resonance Tomography (AMRT) technology-comparable to systems used by NASA for planetary mineral detection-provides precise, non-invasive sub-surface imaging. This technology will be used to refine geological models and accelerate discovery across Inspiration's portfolio, including its Rottenstone North Gold Project, which lies along trend from Ramp Metals Inc.'s recent high-profile battery metals discovery.

"We're excited to partner with CC Explorations to enhance our exploration strategy using cutting-edge satellite imaging," said Charles Desjardins, CEO of Inspiration Energy. "This engagement is expected to significantly improve targeting efficiency and help unlock the full potential of our Saskatchewan assets. With AMRT data guiding us and gold prices near all-time highs, we are entering the summer exploration season with strong momentum."

Inspiration expects initial data from CC Explorations to be integrated into its field programs in the coming weeks, with further updates on targeting and drilling plans to follow.

About CC Explorations

CC Explorations ("CCE") brings over two decades of experience in remote sensing for mineral exploration and archaeological services. CCE's proprietary Atomic Mineral Resonance Tomography (AMRT) technology offers a unique, satellite-based method for detecting mineral signatures with exceptional precision. Modelled on techniques used by NASA, AMRT allows for non-invasive, high-resolution, subsurface imaging-positioning CCE at the forefront of next-generation exploration solutions.

Qualified Person

Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P., PhD), a qualified person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained within this news release.

About Inspiration Energy Corp.

Inspiration Energy Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop properties of merit and to conduct exploration on the Company's properties. The Company holds a portfolio of highly prospective projects in Saskatchewan and other key jurisdictions, with a mission to unlock shareholder value through strategic exploration and development. For more information, please refer to the Company's information available on SEDAR+ ( ).