AZAL Cancels Flights To Tel Aviv, Dubai, And Tehran Amid Middle East Tensions

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East and the closure of airspace by several countries for security reasons, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has announced the cancellation of several scheduled flights on June 13 and 14, 2025, Azernews reports, citing the press service of Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

According to the information provided, the following flights have been canceled:



Baku – Tel Aviv – Baku

Flights J2 021/022 and J2 321/322 on June 13

Flight J2 021/022 on June 14

Baku – Dubai – Baku

Flight J2 011/012 on June 13 Baku – Tehran – Baku

Flight J2 8017/8018 on June 13

AZAL emphasized that the safety of its passengers and crew remains the airline's top priority. For further information, passengers are advised to contact the airline's Call Center via email at .