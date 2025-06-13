403
Jordan Armed Forces On High Alert Amid Regional Escalation
Amman, June 13 (Petra) – A senior military source said Friday that the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army has placed all formations and units on high alert in response to growing regional military tensions.
The source stressed that the General Command is closely monitoring developments in the region and that the armed forces are at the highest levels of operational and logistical readiness, with heightened vigilance to respond to all circumstances and any potential emergencies.
The source urged the public to rely on official channels for information and avoid spreading rumors or unverified reports that could incite fear and anxiety. He reaffirmed the armed forces' unwavering commitment to their core mission of defending the homeland against any threat aimed at undermining its security and stability.
