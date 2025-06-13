Biccamera Japan Partners With JAPAN AIRLINES Has Launched Exclusive Discount Coupon Program For Travelers

Coupon Sample

Passengers flying with JAPAN AIRLINES from Los Angeles to Japan will receive a tax-free discount coupon from BicCamera Japan

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BIC CAMERA INC., in partnership with JAPAN AIRLINES, has launched a tax-free discount coupon campaign for tourists traveling from the United States to Japan. Tax-free discount coupons will be distributed on selected flights from Los Angeles to Japan. For a limited period, BicCamera 's tax-free discount and point-up coupons will be distributed on selected JAPAN AIRLINES international flights.■About Discount Coupon≪Tax-Free Discount Coupon≫When you present the coupon at the cashier when making tax-free purchases at BicCamera Group stores*1, you will receive a discount of up to 7%*2 on eligible products (5% off on daily necessities, snacks, etc., and 3% off on alcohols).*1 Coupons can be used at BicCamera, KOJIMA, Air BicCamera stores.*2 Some products are not eligible. For details, please contact the staff at the BicCamera store.This initiative has already been successfully implemented on routes to destinations such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Dalian, Hong Kong, Taipei, Thailand, and Singapore, and it has received positive feedback. This time, this initiative is being implemented to ensure that customers from the United States, which has recently become BicCamera's third-largest market for tax-free sales, can enjoy a pleasant and satisfying shopping experience with us.The number of customers from the United States visiting BicCamera store has increased five-fold compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic. They enjoy the exceptional shopping experience, featuring a wide variety of products including Japanese watches, beauty devices, digital cameras, cosmetics, alcohol, and more.≪Point-up coupon for BicCamera point card members≫For customers who have BicCamera point card*3, a coupon that increases the points earned while shopping by 3% will also be distributed. The points you earn can also be exchanged for JAL miles.*3 Applicable to customers who made purchases subject to tax.■Flight Routes and Period of Coupon Distribution- Departure airport: Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)- Arrival airport: Haneda Airport, Kansai International Airport※All international flights operated by JAL between the above points (excluding special and charter flights)- Distribution period: Until August 31, 2025■About BicCameraBicCamera is a specialty store that sells a wide variety of products in front of train stations in major cities in Japan. It offers guidance in multiple languages, including English and Chinese, and all cash registers offer tax-free payment, making it popular with customers from all over the world. The store offers a wide range of products, including the latest home appliances, cameras, computers, beauty appliances and gadgets, as well as popular anime goods, snacks, medicines, and alcohol, making it the perfect place to choose souvenirs. This electronics specialty store is conveniently located near train stations, has a cash register system that accepts a wide range of payment methods, and also offers online product reservation and same-day delivery services.For more information, visit:

