KOLAS Arden Sets A New Standard For Cannabis Retail And Delivery In Sacramento

Sacramento, CA – KOLAS is proud to announce the opening of its premier cannabis retail and delivery hub in the heart of the Arden-Arcade corridor: KOLAS Weed Dispensary & Delivery – Arden. Located at 1760 Challenge Way, just moments from Arden Fair Mall and Cal Expo, this flagship location reimagines the cannabis retail experience with upscale design, outstanding service, and a massive selection of premium products. As the largest dispensary in Sacramento, KOLAS Arden stands out as the city's most sophisticated and customer-focused cannabis destination.

A Destination Beyond the Dispensary

More than just a retail store, KOLAS Arden is a thoughtfully curated experience. The 7,700-square-foot space is designed to immerse visitors in a modern, welcoming atmosphere that blends comfort, culture, and education. Whether you're a seasoned consumer or a curious newcomer, the layout offers something for everyone-from private consultation booths and educational kiosks to a stylish community lounge complete with cozy seating and board games.

“This is more than a dispensary-it's a living, breathing ecosystem for cannabis education and expression,” said KOLAS CEO Justin Karapetyan.“We wanted to build a space where our customers could learn, share, and shop without intimidation.”

Sacramento's Largest Cannabis Selection

At the heart of KOLAS Arden is an expansive inventory of over 1,000 cannabis products from California's top brands. Shoppers will find everything from top-shelf flower, vapes, and edibles to wellness tinctures, concentrates, drinks, and therapeutic topicals. Major names like STIIIZY, Kiva, Raw Garden, Wyld, and Heavy Hitters line the shelves, alongside boutique and eco-conscious producers known for sustainability and organic growing practices.

KOLAS keeps the experience fresh with limited-edition drops, rotating daily deals, and seasonal highlights, making every visit unique. Whether you're looking for an energizing sativa, a calming indica, or a balanced hybrid, expert budtenders are on hand to provide tailored recommendations based on your needs, budget, and preferred consumption method.

Premium Cannabis Delivered to Your Door

Recognizing the growing demand for convenience, KOLAS Arden also features a full-service delivery operation. Serving a wide range of areas-including Arden Arcade, Downtown, East Sacramento, North Highlands, Elk Grove, Citrus Heights, and Rancho Cordova-KOLAS delivery brings the same great products directly to your doorstep.

Using an intuitive online platform, customers can browse by category, brand, potency, or desired effect. With real-time inventory, secure payment options, and predictive delivery timeframes, KOLAS delivery is built for speed, discretion, and dependability.

“We know convenience matters-especially for medical patients and busy professionals,” said Eric Luchini, KOLAS Director of Marketing and Communications.“Our delivery network ensures you get premium cannabis without stepping outside.”

Cannabis Education at the Core

KOLAS isn't just in the business of selling cannabis-it's on a mission to educate and empower. Through its affiliate KOLAS University, the Arden location hosts workshops, community events, and certification programs on topics ranging from cannabis basics to social justice and industry trends.

Inside the store, interactive kiosks and informational displays break down strain genetics, terpene profiles, dosage guidance, and more. Customers-especially new users-are encouraged to explore, ask questions, and shop with confidence. With beginner-friendly options and low-dose products, KOLAS makes the cannabis experience approachable and stigma-free.

Supporting the Local Community

KOLAS Arden is also a force for positive local impact. The opening of this new hub brought over 40 jobs to the area in roles spanning retail, delivery, customer service, and compliance. All employees receive extensive training in product safety, cannabis education, and customer care to ensure a best-in-class experience.

As part of its social responsibility commitment, KOLAS offers 10% discounts to seniors and veterans and partners with community organizations, local nonprofits, and neighborhood initiatives. Regular art exhibits, panel discussions, and cultural events-often led by local artists and educators-help connect cannabis with broader themes of wellness, creativity, and sustainability.

“Community is at the heart of our mission,” added Karapetyan.“We want to cultivate spaces where cannabis is a bridge to opportunity, expression, and well-being.”

Committed to Sustainability

Sustainability is deeply woven into the KOLAS mission. Through its subsidiary KOLAS Energy, the company is driving change in indoor cultivation with energy-efficient grow methods, LED lighting, and advanced climate control systems.

At the retail level, KOLAS Arden promotes eco-friendly practices such as recyclable packaging and a cartridge return program. Customers are encouraged to bring back empty vape cartridges and packaging for proper disposal, helping reduce waste in the cannabis industry. These efforts position KOLAS as a leader in sustainable cannabis practices.

The Customer Always Comes First

Whether visiting in person or ordering online, customers can expect a premium experience built on empathy, trust, and transparency. From personalized product guidance and loyalty rewards to ample parking and ADA accessibility, every detail at KOLAS Arden is designed for comfort and convenience.

The dispensary is open daily from 7 AM to 9 PM, and online orders can be scheduled for pickup or delivery. New shoppers are welcomed with friendly guidance to help them feel informed and confident in their choices.

Customer reviews across platforms consistently applaud the store's knowledgeable staff, inviting environment, and wide product variety-further solidifying its reputation as Sacramento's Best Cannabis Dispensary.

Innovation and the Road Ahead

The launch of KOLAS Arden marks a pivotal moment in the company's growth, with more locations and innovative retail concepts in the pipeline. KOLAS is also investing in digital enhancements, including mobile app ordering, personalized AI product recommendations, and an upgraded rewards program to further enrich the customer journey.

As California's cannabis landscape continues to evolve, KOLAS remains at the forefront-anticipating consumer needs, embracing regulatory change, and driving a more inclusive, informed, and inspired cannabis future.

Experience the KOLAS Difference

Come visit Sacramento's most immersive cannabis experience:

KOLAS Weed Dispensary & Delivery – Arden

1760 Challenge Way, Sacramento, CA 95815

Open Daily: 7 AM – 9 PM

+1 916-465-6527



Whether you're searching for reliable delivery, expert advice, or premium products, KOLAS Arden welcomes you with open arms and a commitment to helping you shop smarter, smoke better, and live greener.

About KOLAS

Based in Sacramento, KOLAS is a leading cannabis brand known for its commitment to education, sustainability, and community. Operating multiple retail and delivery locations, KOLAS continues to redefine what it means to be a responsible and forward-thinking cannabis company. As one of the Best Cannabis Dispensaries in Sacramento, KOLAS is setting a new standard for the industry.