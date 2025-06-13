Kuwaiti Gov't Facilitates Cooperation Projects With China

MENAFN - Nam News Network) KUWAIT CITY, Jun 13 (NNN-KUNA) – Kuwaiti Prime Minister, Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, yesterday instructed a ministerial committee, to expedite coordination and consultation with the Chinese side, to accelerate key cooperation projects in the country.

The prime minister chaired a meeting of the ministerial committee, for the follow-up on the implementation of agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs), signed between Kuwait and China.

The meeting reviewed the latest progress on the development projects under bilateral agreements and MoUs, and talked about cooperation in housing development, environmental infrastructure for wastewater treatment plants, and the development of economic zones.

The participants also discussed ways to broaden the scope of strategic cooperation and partnerships with China, and emphasised the need to accelerate the implementation of major projects.

The prime minister urged committee members, to overcome remaining obstacles and speed up consultations with the Chinese side, to ensure the timely implementation of the development projects, according to the report.

China-Kuwait relations have witnessed steady growth and tangible achievements in various areas.

Kuwait was the first Gulf Arab country to establish diplomatic ties with China in 1971, and was one of the first Arab countries to have signed a cooperation agreement with China, under the Belt and Road Initiative.– NNN-KUNA