Brazil Sets Record For Port Cargo Throughput
Compared to April 2024, cargo throughput at ports in April 2025 grew by 1.12%, reaching a total of 107.6 million tonnes.
From January to April, total cargo throughput reached 412 million tonnes. According to the Ministry of Ports and Airports, this was the best April on record.“For the second consecutive month, we're breaking cargo movement records,” highlighted Minister Silvio Costa Filho.
Deep-sea navigation, which includes exports and imports, grew by 1.71% in April compared to the same month last year, reaching 76.6 million tonnes of cargo. The ports also handle cabotage navigation, which involves transport between domestic ports.
Read more:
Qatar's ports see increase in ship arrivals
Translated by Guilherme MirandaFIMI Drone/Ports of Paraná
The post Brazil sets record for port cargo throughput appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment