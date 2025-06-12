Brazil Sets Record For Port Cargo Throughput

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Brasília – Cargo throughput at Brazilian ports hit record levels in April and in year to date, marking two consecutive months of historic highs, according to the National Waterway Transport Agency (Antaq ) statistical data.

Compared to April 2024, cargo throughput at ports in April 2025 grew by 1.12%, reaching a total of 107.6 million tonnes.

From January to April, total cargo throughput reached 412 million tonnes. According to the Ministry of Ports and Airports, this was the best April on record.“For the second consecutive month, we're breaking cargo movement records,” highlighted Minister Silvio Costa Filho.

Deep-sea navigation, which includes exports and imports, grew by 1.71% in April compared to the same month last year, reaching 76.6 million tonnes of cargo. The ports also handle cabotage navigation, which involves transport between domestic ports.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

