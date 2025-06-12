Nrx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Files Abbreviated New Drug Application For Preservative-Free IV Ketamine NRX-100 Amid Ongoing Shortage



The company targets all current ketamine indications, including anesthesia and pain management.

The U.S. is facing a severe ketamine shortage, prompting NRx to seek priority FDA review.

NRX-100 eliminates benzethonium chloride, aligning with U.S. health initiatives to remove toxic preservatives.

The company plans to petition the FDA to remove benzethonium chloride from all intravenous ketamine products. The filing complements the company's NDA for NRX-100 for suicidal depression, with a PDUFA date expected in late 2025.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for NRX-100, a preservative-free formulation of ketamine. The submission seeks approval for all existing ketamine indications, including its use in anesthesia and pain management ( ).

The move comes amid a significant shortage of ketamine in the United States, as noted by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. With demand rising and supply constrained, the company is...

