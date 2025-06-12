LQWD Engages Integral Wealth Securities As Market Maker

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - Bitcoin-backed, LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement dated June 12, 2025 (the "") with Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("") to provide market-making services with the objectives of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares. The Agreement is subject to the prior approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Agreement has an initial term of three (3) months from the date of execution (the " Initial Term ") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each, an " Additional Term ") unless the Company provides at least thirty (30) days' written notice of termination prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. Integral will be paid a monthly fee of C$6,000 (plus GST). There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement and no security-based compensation in connection with the engagement.

Integral and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future. Integral is an arm's length party to the Company. Integral will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's common shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

Integral is a national independent CIRO-licensed investment dealer. Founded in 2003, the firm has established capabilities in market making, wealth management and investment banking. The firm's FINRA-regulated US broker dealer affiliate, Integral Wealth Securities LLC, is engaged in investment banking and private placements.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

Canada's Bitcoin treasury strategy, LQWD Technologies is purpose built for the Bitcoin Lightning era. We are at the forefront of enabling fee-based transactions at scale on the Lightning Network.

For more information, please visit LQWD's corporate presentation and connect with the Company's Lightning Network nodes in real time.

For further information:

Ashley Garnot, Director

Phone: 1.604.669.0912

Email: ...

Website:

X: @LQWDTech

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: LQWD Technologies Corp.