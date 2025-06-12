Did A Hydraulic Failure Doom Air India Flight 171?

MENAFN - Asia Times) India is a very nervous country, and it got far worse on Thursday (June 12th, 2025) when a Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff. There is no suggestion (yet) of sabotage, although that cannot be ruled out.

All the passengers on the plane died in the accident, except one passenger in seat 11A. That seat is forward in the fuselage, just behind an emergency exit door. The passenger, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who is a British national, after being knocked unconscious from the impact, was able to rouse himself and get off the remains of the plane. His brother, in an adjacent seat, was killed.

Ramesh was seriously hurt, but he was able to offer a brief description of what happened. He said there was a loud noise and then the aircraft crashed almost immediately. Whether the loud noise happened before the crash we do not know.

The plane itself departed from the Ahmedabad International airport , officially called the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (IATA: AMD, ICAO: VAAH). The airport has a single runway with a length of 3,500 meters or 11,483 feet. A fully loaded 787 needed between 5,000 and 9,000 feet for takeoff. Reports say that the plane used the entire runway to get airborne. It was a hot day (probably around 97 degree Fahrenheit), meaning that the plane would need a near-full flaps setting to get sufficient lift on takeoff.

A new video of the aircraft takeoff can be found here