Egyptian President, German Chancellor Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Efforts

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi discussed ceasefire efforts in the Gaza Strip, during a phone call today with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.



During the call, President El Sisi stressed the importance of international pressure to bring about an immediate halt to military operations in Gaza and to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid. He also firmly rejected any plans to forcibly displace Palestinians from their land and highlighted the importance of expanding international recognition of the Palestinian state in alignment with the two-state solution.



The call also addressed developments in Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan, and Somalia, and ways to restore stability in the Middle East. Chancellor Merz affirmed Germany's commitment to continued coordination and dialogue with Egypt to help restore regional peace and security.



Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening and deepening bilateral relations across all fields, particularly in the areas of economy, trade, and investment, while also boosting development cooperation to reinforce ties between the two countries.