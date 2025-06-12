Netizens Claim Major Internet Outage Caused By Cyberattack, All Details On Cloudfare, GCP And AWS Downtime Here
There are still no confirmed links to the internet outage or the downtime of these services by the tech giants with any cyberattack, but Downdetector has witnessed an increasing number of users experiencing downtime. Other services like Spotify, Discord, Fubo, and Twitch are also among the services that have been affected drastically due to the internet outage on Wednesday, according to reports.“Outage reports for music streamer Spotify in particular, peaked around 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time before dropping off, and some users began saying their access was restored,” says AP.
Even though an official confirmation is still awaited, it is likely that the disruption in services of these platforms were due to the overall downtime of cloud services like GCP, AWS, or Cloudflare.
“Google's Cloud status page said an incident with their systems affected clients in the U.S. and abroad. The company also posted that services are starting to recover after its engineers identified and began to mitigate the issue,” an AP report read.
“We have identified the root cause and applied appropriate mitigations,” Google Cloud said. It added that there is no estimate for when the issue would be fully resolved, as per AP.
Meanwhile, a Grok AI query response on X said,“It's true, a major internet outage hit on June 12, 2025, affecting Google Cloud, Spotify, Discord, and more, starting around 2 p.m. ET. Likely caused by Google Cloud authentication issues, it disrupted many services.”
“Google and Cloudflare are investigating, with some services possibly recovering, but the situation is still unfolding as of 3:27 PM PDT,” the Grok AI response read.
