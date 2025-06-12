Yosemite Community College District Partners With Planetbids To Enhance Procurement And Vendor Inclusion

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The five-year contract will strengthen the YCCD's commitment to transparency, regulatory compliance, and inclusivity with fair, transparent bidding.

- David DiGiacomo, Chief Executive OfficerMODESTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Yosemite Community College District (YCCD) is proud to announce it has signed a five-year contract with PlanetBids, a trusted leader in digital procurement solutions, to power its public procurement processes. This partnership includes solutions for bid and vendor management, as well as prequalification and business certification for public works projects.This strategic collaboration will strengthen YCCD's commitment to transparency, regulatory compliance, and inclusivity, ensuring that projects are awarded fairly and efficiently while meeting the rigorous California Uniform Public Construction Cost Accounting Act (CUPCCAA) standards.Key Features of YCCD's Partnership with PlanetBids:-Bid Management: Streamlined and simplified bid creation and release for faster tendering and more comprehensive solicitations.-Advanced eBidding for Public Works: Prime Contractors can seamlessly list their proposed subcontractors and verify each subcontractor's registration with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) and licensing with the Contractors State License Board (CSLB).-Prequalification Management: Fully integrated with CUPCCAA, enabling qualified contractors to prequalify and maintain their eligibility for upcoming informal and formal bidding opportunities.-Business Certification Management: Enhanced tracking and verification of certifications for minority-owned, women-owned, and small businesses, ensuring equitable participation.-Vendor Management: A centralized hub for tracking, engaging, and evaluating vendors, fostering stronger relationships and improved project outcomes.Open Invitation to Vendors“PlanetBids is uniquely qualified to work with agencies like Yosemite Community College District to meet the strict standards set forth by the state for public purchasing and vendor participation,” said PlanetBids CEO David DiGiacomo.“With 25 years of experience working with California procurement teams, PlanetBids is proud to utilize this experience to help YCCD more efficiently and equitably source projects across its two campuses.”YCCD invites all interested vendors, particularly those seeking to participate in informal bidding opportunities, to visit the District's Purchasing and Receiving website to view all open and upcoming solicitations and register to become an approved vendor. Suppliers may complete the CUPCCAA section during registration. Approved vendors will be included on the District's Informal Bidding Contractors List, opening the door to future opportunities to support YCCD's mission and capital projects.About Yosemite Community College DistrictServing students and communities across the Central Valley, Yosemite Community College District is dedicated to providing high-quality, accessible education and fostering innovation. With campuses in Modesto and Sonora, YCCD supports thousands of students in achieving their educational and career goals and is committed to responding to the needs of a diverse community through excellence in teaching, learning, and support programs contributing to social, cultural, and economic development and wellness. Learn more at the YCCD website .About PlanetBidsPlanetBids' lifecycle procurement platform helps procurement professionals in the public, private, education, and non-profit sectors streamline their purchasing operations and improve vendor and supplier relationships for better budget and resource management. With tools for bid and vendor management, business certification and insurance tracking, contract and document management, and reporting, PlanetBids is purpose built by procurement industry experts for agencies of all sizes and budgets. To learn more, visit .

