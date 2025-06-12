Cancer Pain Market Set To Transform By 2034 Due To Launch Of Breakthrough Therapies Delveinsight

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the growth of the cancer pain market is expected to be mainly driven by increasing incidence and advances in disease mechanisms have yielded new diagnostic and therapeutic approaches, opening the way to more drug development. The market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to the increasing cases and also, the launch of upcoming therapies during the forecast period.

LAS VEGAS, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Cancer Pain Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, cancer pain emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Cancer Pain Market Report



According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for cancer pain is expected to rise at a significant CAGR by 2034.

The United States is expected to account for the highest market size of cancer pain, of the total market size in 7MM in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the total cancer pain cases in 2023 for the US were 2.4 million .

In 2023, based on the pathophysiology of cancer pain, nociceptive pain accounted for the highest number of cases in the US.

Leading cancer pain companies developing emerging therapies, such as InhaleRX, Dogwood Therapeutics, WinSanTor, AlgoTherapeutix, Artelo Biosciences, Asahi Kasei Pharma, and others, are developing novel cancer pain drugs that can be available in the cancer pain market in the coming years. The promising cancer pain therapies in the pipeline include IRX211, HALNEURON (tetrodotoxin), WST-057, ATX01, ART26.12, ART-123, and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major cancer pain market share @ Cancer Pain Market Report

Cancer Pain Overview

Cancer pain is a common and often debilitating symptom experienced by individuals with cancer, resulting from a variety of causes such as tumor invasion into surrounding tissues, inflammation, nerve compression, or the side effects of treatments like chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery. The nature of cancer pain can vary significantly, it may be acute or chronic, localized or widespread, and described as dull, sharp, burning, or throbbing.

Pain not only affects a patient's physical functioning but also takes a toll on emotional well-being, often leading to anxiety, depression, and sleep disturbances. Effective pain management is crucial to maintaining quality of life and supporting overall treatment goals.

Cancer Pain Epidemiology Segmentation

The cancer pain epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current cancer pain patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The cancer pain market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Cases of Cancer Pain

Etiology-specific Cases of Cancer Pain

Incident Cases of Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy

Severity-specific Cases of Cancer Pain

Pathophysiology-specific Cases of Cancer Pain

Temporal Variation-specific Cases of Cancer Pain Incident Cases of Breakthrough Cancer Pain (BTcP)

Cancer Pain Treatment Market

Managing chronic cancer-related pain should be personalized, balancing the benefits and drawbacks within the broader context of the patient's overall care goals. When planning pain management, it's important to consider whether disease-modifying treatments are feasible, appropriate, and how they might impact pain. If the pain is localized and caused by tumor pressure or destruction, such as bone lesions, radiotherapy can be very effective. Regardless of whether primary treatments are possible, many patients with active disease-related pain will still require symptom-focused therapies.

A thorough pain evaluation is essential to develop a comprehensive, multimodal treatment plan. The first step is to set realistic expectations for the patient, since the cause of the pain affects the likely improvement in pain levels and daily functioning. Patients can be offered various treatment options, including over-the-counter pain relievers, non-opioid prescriptions, procedural interventions, complementary therapies, and systemic opioids.

For moderate to severe cancer pain, opioids remain the cornerstone of treatment. Long-term opioid use aims to achieve consistent, meaningful pain relief with manageable side effects, ultimately improving quality of life. Pure μ-opioid receptor agonists are generally preferred for cancer pain, except for drugs like pethidine and dextropropoxyphene, which are discouraged due to their risk of adverse effects. While partial agonists like buprenorphine and mixed-mechanism drugs such as tramadol and tapentadol are options, pure μ-agonists are more commonly used and allow for more flexible dosing.

Patients have access to various non-opioid treatment options, which include both medication-based and non-medication approaches. Acetaminophen is often used as a first-choice therapy for patients experiencing mild cancer pain who either do not need opioids or prefer to avoid them. It can also be combined with opioids, and some prescribed medications include both acetaminophen and an opioid in a single tablet for convenience. However, its use in cancer patients is limited due to the risk of liver toxicity, especially in those with liver conditions, and requires careful monitoring for fever in patients with neutropenia.

To know more about cancer pain treatment guidelines, visit @ Cancer Pain Management

Cancer Pain Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies



IRX211: InhaleRX

HALNEURON (tetrodotoxin): Dogwood Therapeutics

WST-057: WinSanTor

ATX01: AlgoTherapeutix

ART26.12: Artelo Biosciences ART-123: Asahi Kasei Pharma

Discover more about cancer pain drugs in development @ Cancer Pain Clinical Trials

Cancer Pain Market Dynamics

The cancer pain market dynamics are expected to change in the coming years. The increasing global prevalence of cancer and rising awareness of cancer-associated pain are expected to drive growth in the cancer pain therapeutics market. With no recent drug approvals in this space, pharmaceutical companies have a significant opportunity to penetrate the market, particularly by developing nonopioid-based treatments. As opioids continue to dominate cancer pain management , the anticipated launch of drugs like tetrodotoxin signals a major shift toward novel, nonopioid mechanisms, highlighting the vast potential for innovation in this therapeutic area.

Furthermore, potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of cancer pain, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the cancer pain market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the cancer pain market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the cancer pain market. Poor assessment of pain, inadequate clinician knowledge, lack of coverage and uneven healthcare reimbursement policies , and the limited effectiveness of standard pain medications such as opioids in cases of refractory pain have all been identified as major barriers to effective cancer pain management, underscoring the need to improve understanding of pain and leverage that knowledge to develop new and more effective treatments.

Moreover, cancer pain treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the cancer pain market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies , unaffordable pricing , market access and reimbursement issues , and a shortage of healthcare specialists . In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the cancer pain market growth.