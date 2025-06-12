Bikesdirect Expands Free Shipping And Assembly Tools To 48 States

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire) New initiative boosts convenience and confidence for customers across the continental U.S.

Florida, US, 12th June 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , BikesDirect, America's top destination for direct-to-consumer bicycles, today announced a major expansion of its free shipping and assembly support services. Starting this month, BikesDirect will offer complimentary shipping to 48 U.S. states on most models, along with upgraded online tools and resources to simplify home bike assembly for every customer.







With this announcement, BikesDirect strengthens its commitment to value, transparency, and customer satisfaction-making high-performance bikes more accessible than ever before.

“For nearly three decades, we've been obsessed with making premium bikes affordable and easy to own,” said a spokesperson for BikesDirect.“This expansion of free shipping and assembly resources is the next step in removing barriers between cyclists and the bikes they love.”

The company's expanded free shipping program now covers all lower 48 states, ensuring that riders in urban and rural areas alike can benefit from doorstep delivery at no extra cost. Whether a customer is upgrading to a full-suspension mountain bike in Colorado or purchasing their child's first cruiser in Florida, BikesDirect is making the delivery process faster, simpler, and more affordable.

Just as important as delivery, however, is setup-and that's where the brand's new suite of assembly tools comes in. BikesDirect now offers enhanced online resources to support riders of all experience levels. These include step-by-step video tutorials for popular models across various categories, as well as interactive assembly PDFs complete with photos, diagrams, and safety checks. Riders can also access live tech support via email and phone, staffed by knowledgeable cycling professionals. Additionally, the site provides tool recommendations tailored to specific bike types and components, ensuring a smooth and confident setup process.

These tools are designed to empower customers to assemble their bikes quickly and confidently-without the need for expensive third-party services or guesswork.

“People love saving hundreds-even thousands-on our bikes. But they also want the peace of mind that comes with clear, professional guidance,” the spokesperson explained.“Our new assembly resources reflect our customer-first mission: give riders everything they need to get rolling, without extra fees or frustration.”

By pairing factory-direct pricing with free shipping and DIY-friendly setup, BikesDirect continues to redefine how Americans buy bikes. Unlike traditional bike shops with limited inventory and high markups, the company leverages direct relationships with manufacturers to deliver unbeatable value-and has earned a cult following in the process.

The newly expanded services apply to a wide range of popular models, including gravel and adventure bikes, available in carbon, aluminum, and titanium options ready for both road and trail use. Hybrid and fitness bikes feature lightweight, comfortable frames that are ideal for commuting and everyday rides. Cruisers and comfort bikes offer laid-back geometry and stylish designs, making them perfect for boardwalks and neighborhood outings. For more rugged terrain, mountain and fat bikes are built to handle dirt, snow, and everything in between. Finally, electric bikes provide long-range mobility with pedal-assist and throttle modes, offering a modern solution for efficient transportation.

Every bike ships professionally packed and protected in reinforced cartons. Customers receive timely tracking updates and have access to real-time inventory levels before they order-no backorders or surprise delays.

“Whether you're a first-time rider or seasoned racer, our mission remains the same: deliver the highest quality bikes at the best prices, with no surprises at checkout,” added the spokesperson.“Expanding our free shipping and enhancing assembly support makes it easier than ever for riders nationwide to enjoy the freedom of cycling.”

With over 1 million bikes sold and a near-perfect customer satisfaction rating, BikesDirect continues to lead the charge in direct-to-consumer cycling. As the U.S. cycling boom shows no signs of slowing, the company's latest move ensures that more riders can experience premium bikes-without the premium hassle.

About BikesDirect



Founded in 1996, BikesDirect is the nation's leading online bicycle retailer, offering high-performance bikes at factory-direct prices. With thousands of verified reviews and over a million satisfied customers, BikesDirect is trusted by riders across the U.S. for its unbeatable value, expert service, and customer-first philosophy.

Contact Information

Website:

Customer Support: